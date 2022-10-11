What the papers say – October 11

A collection of British newspapers

Many of Tuesday’s front pages carry the court trial of a former nurse who is accused of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill 10 more.

“Baby poisoner” Lucy Letby alleged “year-long killing spree” of new-borns at the Countess of Chester Hospital is front page of Metro, the Daily Express, The Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Sun and the Daily Mirror.

Elsewhere, The Independent and the Financial Times report the Chancellor has been warned by both rebel Tories and experts he must reverse his tax-cutting plans or impose a “savage” £60bn austerity hit to public services.

Also on the topic of Tory party rebels, i writes the Prime Minister will today face a divided Cabinet after a “chaotic” party conference.

The Guardian, meanwhile, carries the latest from Ukraine, reporting that president Volodymyr Zelensky is pleading for more help to combat Russian “terrorist” attacks in response to the Kerch bridge explosion.

