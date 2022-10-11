Survey finds foreign travel nearly doubled after Covid rules were lifted

An airline passenger with a suitcase

Foreign travel from the UK nearly doubled after coronavirus restrictions were lifted, according to new research.

Travel trade organisation Abta said a survey indicates that 38% of people travelled abroad between March and August, compared with 21% during the previous six months.

The UK scrapped its remaining pandemic travel restrictions in March, including the requirement for all arrivals to complete passenger locator forms, and those who were not fully vaccinated to take a coronavirus test.

Abta said the poll of 2,000 consumers suggests overseas travel for the 12 months to the end of August was at 70% of pre-pandemic levels.

It described this as a “significant proportion” given the timing of coronavirus travel restrictions being lifted in the UK and at destinations.

They survey, conducted in late August, also suggested that only 4% of people who took a holiday in the previous 12 months were not planning to take another during the following year, despite the cost-of-living crisis.

Of those who intend to cut back their holiday spending, 36% said they would take fewer trips.

Abta chief executive Mark Tanzer, speaking at the organisation’s annual convention in Marrakesh, Morocco, said: “The lifting of the UK’s travel rules this year unleashed a surge in overseas holidays.

“Given how much these restrictions had dampened demand, it’s quite remarkable to see foreign holiday taking already reaching 70% of 2019 levels, which was in itself a bumper year for travel, in such a short space of time.