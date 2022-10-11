Sophie samples treats on royal visit to Botswana

Royal visit to Botswana

The Countess of Wessex sampled treats and smelled beauty products as she met local entrepreneurs in Botswana.

Sophie toured displays at the British High Commissioner’s residence in the capital Gaborone on Tuesday and chatted to the business owners about their merchandise.

The Countess of Wessex looks at products produced by Shedol Cosmetics (Jane Barlow/PA)

She was joined by British Ambassador to Botswana Sian Price as she met each of the entrepreneurs in turn under large sun shades dotted around the gardens in the sunshine.

The countess sampled some of Maungo Craft’s sauces.

The food processing company makes sauces and syrups using African indigenous fruits.

The Countess of Wessex tries a sample by Maungo Craft – a food processing company makings sauces and syrups using African indigenous fruits (Jane Barlow/PA)

Sophie also took a closer look at items by Shedol Cosmetics which specializes in formulating skin care ranges made from Botswana’s natural ingenious oils, with the countess taking the chance to smell the beauty creations.

Her official visit to Botswana is part of her tour to a host of African countries including the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda.

The countess meets an entrepreneur from Nubian Seed beauty products (Jane Barlow/PA)