UK minister hits out at Russian ‘war crimes’ after attack on Kyiv

Russia Ukraine War

Vladimir Putin stands accused by a UK minister of the “vile” targeting of civilians in Ukraine after a series of apparent missile strikes on the country’s cities, seemingly in retaliation for the attack on the bridge linking Russia and Crimea.

Security Minister Tom Tugendhat branded the strikes on Ukrainian cities “war crimes”.

Ukraine’s capital Kyiv was targeted for the first time in months, while there were also reports of explosions in Dnipro, Lviv, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr and Kropyvnytskyi.

Just minutes from my home. Just 20 minutes ago. What is #Russia trying to hit? The national university? The park? Or the playground? pic.twitter.com/311EHalGH6 — Lesia Vasylenko (@lesiavasylenko) October 10, 2022

The timing of the attacks suggests they were a response to Ukraine’s strike against the Kerch Bridge, the crossing between Russia and annexed Crimea which has both strategic and symbolic importance.

Russian President Mr Putin called the attack “a terrorist act” masterminded by Ukrainian special services.

The attack on Kyiv resulted in explosions in the city’s Shevchenko district, a central area that includes the historic old town as well as several government offices.

BBC journalist Hugo Bachega was broadcasting live when the attack happened, with the sound of a missile overhead and subsequent explosion captured on his microphone.

Explosion in Kyiv whilst I was talking to @hugobachega live @BBCWorld, reports of cloud of black smoke rising from buildings in city's centre. Hugo and crew taking shelter….update to follow. — Sally Bundock (@SallyBundockBBC) October 10, 2022

He could be seen ducking for cover as the blast rocked the capital during his piece on BBC World, and he escaped to safety with his crew.

Lesia Vasylenko, a member of Ukraine’s parliament, posted a photo on Twitter showing that at least one explosion occurred near the main building of the Kyiv National University in central Kyiv.

“What is Russia trying to hit?” she asked. “The national university? The park? Or the playground?”

The bridge of glass. I went for runs here. People would have been jogging this morning. It will be rebuilt, as all. Putin’s #russia will be sent to oblivion pic.twitter.com/yfxifQ9HhI — Lesia Vasylenko (@lesiavasylenko) October 10, 2022

A glass pedestrian bridge, which had been a popular attraction, was also struck.

“People would have been jogging this morning,” Ms Vasylenko said.

Mr Tugendhat said: “Targeting civilians is a vile act.

Hits on #Kyiv city centre. ?? staff ok. My thoughts right now with those injured. Huge thankfulness for ?? first responders. — Melinda Simmons (@MelSimmonsFCDO) October 10, 2022

“Russian war crimes start as a record of failure and disgrace.”