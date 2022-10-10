Firefighters urged to reject improved pay offer

Firefighters

Firefighters are to be urged to reject an improved pay offer in a series of briefings starting on Tuesday.

Leaders of the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) will recommend that its members do not accept the 5% offer, which was increased from a previous one of 2%.

The union’s executive said it was recommending that the revised pay offer is rejected but added that the decision is for its members to make.

A period of consultation, briefings and meetings will be held followed by a consultative ballot.

FBU general secretary Matt Wrack said: “At a time of such high inflation, the executive council does not believe that the revised offer represents fair pay for the fire service.

“When inflation is taken into account, the 5% offer still represents a further significant cut in real wages and follows years of austerity, pay stagnation and a decline in real wages.