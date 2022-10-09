What the papers say – October 9

British newspapers

The papers continue to report on feuds within the Conservative Party.

The Sunday Telegraph says the Prime Minister has told Tory MPs to “unite or face disaster”, while The Independent reports she is attempting to “sideline” the Home Secretary to loosen immigration rules.

The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph: 'Liz Truss tells Tory MPs to unite or face disaster'

The Sunday Express and the Mail on Sunday report an ally of the PM has called rebel MP Michael Gove a “sadist”.

'Sadistic' Gove told: stop plots or let in Starmer

The Observer and the Sunday Times lead on an explosion that badly damaged the key bridge linking the Crimea to Russia.

Sunday Times: Bridge blast opens up Crimea

The Sunday Mirror and Sunday People lead on the death of serial killer Peter Tobin.

Sunday People: Now we'll never know the truth

The Sun on Sunday writes of dancer Abbie Quinnen’s “heartbreak” as she tells the paper she was dumped by Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard.

On tomorrow's front page: 'AJ Pritchard dumped me after I caught him texting another woman', says Abbie Quinnen