Man who died after being shot by armed officers at police station is named

Derby police station shooting

A man who died after being shot by armed officers in the car park of a police station in Derby has been named as Marius Ciolac.

Mr Ciolac, 35, of Osmaston Road, Derby, was shot after officers reported seeing a man armed with a knife in the secure car park of Ascot Drive police station at 9.55am on Friday.

Armed officers were called and a police firearm was discharged at 10.03am.

A knife was recovered from the scene (Simon Marper/PA)

Mr Ciolac was treated by officers until paramedics arrived but died later in hospital.

Derbyshire Constabulary said his next of kin has been informed.