Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

What the papers say – October 8

UK NewsPublished:

The papers focus on the sacking of a Tory minister and disagreements in Cabinet.

British newspapers
British newspapers

The latest misconduct allegation in the Conservative Party and its aftermath is splashed among Saturday’s mastheads.

The Guardian, The Daily Telegraph and The Independent all lead on the sacking of trade minister Conor Burns after an allegation of misconduct.

Meanwhile, iWeekend and the Daily Express report on arguments in Liz Truss’s Cabinet over the energy crisis and “Brexit freedoms”.

FT Weekend writes that the Government is pressing ahead with a plan to cap the revenue of renewable electricity generators due to soaring wholesale power prices.

The Times reports the Prime Minister is planning to “simplify” the subsidised childcare system and considering giving money directly to families.

Elsewhere, The Sun splashes on an exclusive report that the resident doctor on This Morning is being investigated over alleged sexual misconduct.

The Daily Mirror writes that only one in five people over the age of 50 has had their booster Covid-19 vaccine.

The Daily Mail says a new NHS diet based on soups and shakes can reverse type two diabetes.

And the Daily Star says Britons are stockpiling candles in fear of energy blackouts.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News