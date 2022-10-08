Notification Settings

Camilla meets writer Sebastian Faulks at literary festival

UK NewsPublished:

The pair were pictured chatting at the event in Braemar on Friday night.

The Queen Consort has met novelist Sebastian Faulks at the opening of a literary festival in Scotland.

Camilla chatted with the Birdsong and Charlotte Gray writer at the inaugural Braemar Literary Festival in Scotland on Friday night.

A picture posted on Camilla’s book club Instagram account – The Reading Room – shows the pair of them smiling, appearing to be in conversation.

It said: “Sebastian will take to the stage today to discuss his wartime thriller, ‘Charlotte Gray’ with The Reading Room; while author @katemossewriter joins us tomorrow for a chat on everything from her new non-fiction, ‘Warrior Queens & Quiet Revolutionaries’ to her multi-million sensation, ‘Labyrinth’.”

Camilla holds more than six patronages related to literature, including the National Literacy Trust, and has presented the prestigious Booker Prize in past years.

The Reading Room, an online literary hub, was launched in January 2021, inspired by the success of the reading lists she shared during the pandemic in 2020.

Camilla shares her love of reading through the Instagram account, and has been praised by leading author Sir Philip Pullman for championing literature.

