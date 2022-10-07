What the papers say – October 7

British newspapers

A “return to the dark ages” with constant power cuts is the main story as the working week concludes.

National Grid has warned UK homes face three-hour rolling blackouts this winter, according to the Daily Express, The Independent, The Daily Telegraph and i.

Friday's front page: Homes face 3-hour winter power cuts. Also on the front page: Kate makes cocktails https://t.co/pBP7wfOQmi#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/BaFb1wjltu — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) October 6, 2022

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Britain could face rolling blackouts this winter #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Nj2oR4ojhY — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 6, 2022

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'UK warned it could face winter blackouts'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/aiOtW0065I — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 6, 2022

The Times reports the Prime Minister has ruled out launching an energy-saving public information campaign.

THE TIMES: Gas import threat puts UK at risk of blackouts #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/XCxazyFTYY — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 6, 2022

Metro says Britons face a “winter of disconnect”, while charities tell the grid operator in The Guardian that rolling power cuts could endanger thousands of people who use life-saving machines at home.

Tomorrow's Paper Today ? A WINTER OF DISCONNECT ? Warning of three-hour blackouts being imposed? Power cuts in 'unlikely event' of a gas shortage #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/JSBjyq47O1 — Metro (@MetroUK) October 6, 2022

Guardian front page, Friday 7 October 2022: Rolling power cuts could put lives at risk, charities tell National Grid pic.twitter.com/6m04FPybX5 — The Guardian (@guardian) October 6, 2022

Households are being offered £10 pound per day to cut their electric use at peak times, reports the Daily Mail, with the Daily Star covering the same story under the headline “wash your grundies at midnight”.

The Daily Mirror carries a black-and-white photograph of drinkers by candlelight in a Newcastle pub in 1970, as the paper casts the upcoming winter as a “return to the dark ages”.

Meanwhile, the Bank of England says its intervention in the UK debt market last week prevented a £50 billion fire sale that would have taken the UK to the edge of financial crisis, reports the Financial Times.

FT UK: BoE says UK was on brink of crisis after market turmoil #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/YtBwPBB6fx — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 6, 2022