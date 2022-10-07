Notification Settings

Boy charged with murder of 14-year-old in Gateshead

UK NewsPublished:

The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court.

Gateshead incident

A teenager has been charged with the murder of a 14-year-old boy in Gateshead.

Northumbria Police found Tomasz Oleszak with “injuries consistent with being caused by a bladed article” in the Aycliffe Crescent area of the Springwell Estate at just after 8pm on Monday.

The force confirmed that a 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder, attempted wounding with intent and having a bladed article in a public place.

The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court at 10am today.

Christopher Atkinson, head of the Crown Court Unit at CPS North East, said: “Our thoughts are with Tomasz Oleszak’s family at this difficult time.”

