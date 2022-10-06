Transport for London adds electric bikes to hire scheme

An e-bike

Electric bikes have been added to Transport for London’s (TfL) cycle hire scheme.

The capital’s mayor, Sadiq Khan, said it is a “momentous moment for cycling” in the capital.

TfL has made 500 e-bikes available to hire from 800 Santander Cycles docking stations.

A person hiring one of the new bikes (TfL/PA)

They cost £3.30 per 30-minute ride – twice the price of standard bikes.

Mr Khan said: “I am delighted to see our first ever Santander Cycles e-bikes in action on London’s streets today, and to join Londoners riding these e-bikes around our city on their first day.

“Their launch is another momentous moment for cycling in London after a record-breaking year for TfL’s Santander Cycles which saw over 12.5 million hires.

“The new e-bikes have an important role to play in breaking down some of the barriers that prevent Londoners from getting on a bike, whether that be fitness, age or length of journey.

“I’m determined to make cycling as accessible as possible as we continue building a safer, greener, more prosperous London for everyone.”

Several private companies have launched e-bikes which do not need to be hired from or left at docking stations in London.