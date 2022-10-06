Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Network Rail maintenance staff ‘paid nearly a fifth more than market rates’

UK NewsPublished:

Rail regulator the Office of Rail and Road commissioned a study of rail industry employment costs.

A Network Rail worker
A Network Rail worker

Network Rail’s maintenance staff earn nearly a fifth more than workers doing comparable roles, according to analysis.

Rail regulator the Office of Rail and Road commissioned independent consultants to establish whether rail industry employment costs are higher or lower than “market comparators”.

The study found that total reward – which includes pension costs and other measurable benefits – for maintenance workers at Network Rail is “18% above the market median”.

Rail workers at a picket line
Train services have been decimated due to strike action in recent months (Aaron Chown/PA)

Many of those employees are taking part in strikes which have repeatedly decimated rail services across Britain in recent months.

The next walkout is taking place on Saturday.

The analysis also found that station staff employed by train operators are paid “12% above market median”.

Total reward for Network Rail workers who are not maintenance staff is “largely within market rates”, while operational management at train companies are paid 11% below those in comparable roles.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News