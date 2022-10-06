Network Rail maintenance staff ‘paid nearly a fifth more than market rates’

Network Rail’s maintenance staff earn nearly a fifth more than workers doing comparable roles, according to analysis.
Rail regulator the Office of Rail and Road commissioned independent consultants to establish whether rail industry employment costs are higher or lower than “market comparators”.
The study found that total reward – which includes pension costs and other measurable benefits – for maintenance workers at Network Rail is “18% above the market median”.
Many of those employees are taking part in strikes which have repeatedly decimated rail services across Britain in recent months.
The next walkout is taking place on Saturday.
The analysis also found that station staff employed by train operators are paid “12% above market median”.
Total reward for Network Rail workers who are not maintenance staff is “largely within market rates”, while operational management at train companies are paid 11% below those in comparable roles.