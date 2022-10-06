Damilola Oloruntola, 23, was ‘killed with knife hidden inside umbrella’

The Old Bailey

A young man was fatally stabbed with a knife hidden inside an umbrella, a court has been told.

Damilola Oloruntola, 23, died from a wound to the chest after the attack in Brookhill Road, Woolwich, south London, on September 28.

The killing followed a clash between Soloman Bamidele, an associate and two other younger boys, it is alleged.

Bamidele, 25, from Sutton-at-Hone in Kent, allegedly returned with a knife concealed inside an umbrella and lunged at the victim, stabbing him once.

Mr Oloruntola was taken to hospital by two friends and died that evening.

Bamidele was arrested in Harlow, Essex, on Sunday October 2 and later charged with murder and having an offensive weapon.

He appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from Pentonville prison for a preliminary hearing on Thursday.

Judge Angela Rafferty set a plea hearing for December 21 and a provisional two-week trial from August 31 next year.