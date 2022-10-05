Serco losing Sleeper contract presents opportunity for public ownership – MSP

Caledonian Sleeper

The contract with the firm running the Caledonian Sleeper will end in June of next year, the Scottish Government has said, with a senior SNP MSP claiming there is an “opportunity” for public ownership.

Transport minister Jenny Gilruth said in an answer to a parliamentary question that a new contract with Serco – the firm that has run the service for the past seven years – does not represent “value for money to the public”.

The franchise will end on June 25 but it is not clear who will take over the running of the trains, which offer services from as far north as Inverness to London.

Existing services and timetables will continue until the end of the contract.

The Scottish Government this year took over the running of most train services in the country following the end of Abellio’s tenure in charge of ScotRail.

There has been no intimation that the Caledonian Sleeper could also end up in public hands.

But former minister Fiona Hyslop said there is an opportunity to do so.

“It is unfortunate that a deal has not been reached to continue the contract with Serco, but these contracts need to deliver value for money for the Scottish public,” she said in a statement.

“Its termination presents an opportunity for the Scottish Government to consider bringing the iconic service into public hands.

Former minister Fiona Hyslop said the end of the Serco contract ‘presents another opportunity to bring Scotland’s railways into Scotland’s hands’ (PA)

“The Scottish Government has already successfully brought ScotRail under public ownership and doing the same with the Caledonian Sleeper presents an opportunity to continue to improve the service provided to those travelling overnight between Edinburgh and London.

“There will be a formal process that will need to take place, but this presents another opportunity to bring Scotland’s railways into Scotland’s hands.”

Ms Gilruth said: “I can confirm that today Serco Caledonian Sleepers Limited has been advised that its proposal to rebase the franchise agreement with Scottish ministers for the provision of Caledonian Sleeper rail services has been rejected on the grounds of not representing value for money to the public.

“Additionally, I can confirm that a notice was served today which confirms that the Scottish ministers will terminate the franchise agreement with Serco Caledonian Sleepers Limited on June 25, 2023.

“Work is under way to determine arrangements for the continued provision of Caledonian Sleeper rail services beyond June 25, 2023 and this will be updated to Parliament once determined.