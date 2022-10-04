Youth drug use has risen by 50% since end of pandemic measures – survey

Our latest release shows there were 4,859 deaths related to drug poisoning were registered in England and Wales in 2021 https://t.co/5yYo0lRy1f

Equivalent to a rate of 84.4 deaths per million people.

6.2% higher than the rate recorded in 2020 (79.5 deaths per million people) pic.twitter.com/e0po8MMIOv

— Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) August 3, 2022