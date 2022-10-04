What the papers say – October 4

British newspapers

The nation’s papers are led by reaction to the Government’s U-turn on their controversial tax cut plan.

The Daily Mail leads with senior Tories calling on the Prime Minister to “Get a grip!”, after Liz Truss and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng abandoned their plan to scrap the 45% rate for earnings over £150,000.

“What a day!” is Metro‘s headline while the Daily Mirror says the “Damage is done”.

Tuesday's front page: Damage is done.⚫ Chancellor laughs off his top tax U-turn⚫But budget chaos will still cost billionshttps://t.co/CdobkgGjUJ#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/fBXp5pt9e3 — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) October 3, 2022

The story is also carried by the Daily Star, which takes a typical sideways view of the issue.

Meanwhile, The Telegraph, The Guardian, The Independent and i all report the PM is set to face another Tory revolt over possible plans to curb Universal Credit.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'PM takes on rebels in battle to rein in benefits'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4O6L2Y pic.twitter.com/maO98V74u8 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 3, 2022

Tuesday’s Independent: Now Tory rebels vow to block cuts to benefits #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/HvGhtQwPPl — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) October 3, 2022

Tuesday’s i: Truss faces new Tory rebellion on benefits cuts #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/72YkHfkdV4 — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) October 3, 2022

The Times says former home secretary Priti Patel is set to warn the Government that they will “live or die” by their economic credibility.

Here is #Tuesdays front page from the: #TheTimes #TomorrowsPapersToday Tories will live or die by economy warns Patel pic.twitter.com/jzjv3zincG — The Press Room From TSC News (@channel_tsc) October 3, 2022

The Daily Express carries comments from the PM, who urges the paper’s readers to “stick with us”.

Tuesday’s Daily Express: Stick with us and we will reward your trust #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/rWBsiEULpf — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) October 3, 2022

The Financial Times reports Mr Kwarteng is set to accelerate the publication of his medium-term fiscal plan.

And The Sun leads with an image of the alleged killer of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel.