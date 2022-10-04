Notification Settings

Trial of man accused of murdering woman and three children to start

UK NewsPublished:

Damien Bendall is accused of killing Terri Harris, her two children, aged 11 and 13, and another child, also 11.

Court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of Damien Bendall appearing at Derby Crown Court by video-link on Friday September 24, 2021
The trial of a man accused of murdering a mother and three children is set to start.

Damien Bendall, 32, is alleged to have raped and murdered 11-year-old Lacey Bennett, and killed her brother John Paul Bennett, 13, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and friend Connie Gent, 11.

Undated family handout file photo issued by Derbyshire Constabulary of Lacey Bennett with her brother John Paul Bennett and their mother Terri Harris
Lacey Bennett with her brother John Paul Bennett and their mother Terri Harris (family handout/PA)

The four victims were discovered dead at a house in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, near Sheffield, on September 19 last year.

It is alleged Bendall, of Chandos Crescent, unlawfully killed them on a day between Friday September 17 and Monday September 20.

He is due to go on trial at Derby Crown Court before Mr Justice Sweeney.

