King Charles III has historic first horse racing winner in royal silks

Charles and Camilla

King Charles III has celebrated his first winner in the famous royal silks.

Horses previously owned by the late Queen now race on in the purple, red and gold colours in the ownership of the King, and Just Fine rode to victory in the 3.10 Kube at Leicester on Tuesday.

Just Fine was trained by Sir Michael Stoute and ridden by Ryan Moore, just as the Queen’s most famous winner, Estimate in the Gold Cup at Ascot, was.

Trainer Sir Michael Stoute (centre) talks with Queen Elizabeth ll and jockey Ryan Moore at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire in 2009 (Steve Parsons/PA)

Sir Michael said: “A winner for the King. It is great to have done that for him – and he was very impressive.”

The King’s racing manager, John Warren, said: “I’m delighted that the King and Queen Consort have had their first winner and they’ll be delighted.

“I’m also absolutely thrilled for Sir Michael Stoute, who was probably the longest standing trainer for Her Majesty, and for Ryan Moore, who has put in a big effort as well.

“And for all the team at Sandringham, who rear and go through all the effort to produce the horses all in good shape, so it’s a big commitment on everyone’s part to get a result.”

Queen Elizabeth II with her racing manager John Warren after her horse, Estimate, won the Gold Cup in 2013 (Tim Ireland/PA)

Mr Warren, who was the late Queen’s trusted bloodstock and racing adviser for many years, has told how she was in “tremendous form” just a few days before she died and discussing “her love for her horses right to the very end”.

Queen Elizabeth II was famed for her passion for horse racing and her almost unparalleled knowledge of breeding thoroughbreds.

She acquired her racing colours in 1949, scarlet with purple hooped sleeves and black cap, when she and her mother jointly bought the steeplechaser Monaveen.

A first winner for The King as Just Fine bounds clear for an impressive victory in the @EventsKube – Leicester's Premier Event Hire Venue Handicap for the Ryan Moore and Sir Michael Stoute partnership ? pic.twitter.com/97YPEpdCU5 — Leicester Racecourse (@LeicesterRaces) October 4, 2022

A sixth runner in the King’s name, Just Fine won Leicester’s Premier Event Hire Venue Handicap by four-and-a-half lengths.

The King had his first runner in the royal silks at Salisbury on Thursday, with the William Haggas-trained Educator finishing second as the 11-10 favourite.

The triumph on Tuesday nets the monarch £7,851 in winnings.