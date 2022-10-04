Notification Settings

Boy left with serious injuries after being attacked by three teenagers

Published:

A 13-year-old boy was taken to hospital after the incident in Dundee on Monday, Police Scotland said.

Police Scotland officers
A teenage boy was left with serious injuries after he was set upon by a gang of three youths in Dundee.

The 13-year-old was attacked in the city’s Lothian Crescent on Monday at 6.45pm, Police Scotland said, and was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

Officers have now launched an appeal for anyone with information about the attack or footage from the area to speak to police.

Detective Sergeant Sean McCabe said: “This attack has left the victim with serious injuries and we are carrying out extensive inquiries to identify the males responsible.

“We ask anyone with information, which could assist our investigation, to please call police on 101, quoting incident 2087 of October 3.”

