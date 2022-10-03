UK Government tax U-turn should be welcomed, says Scottish Secretary

Alister Jack

The Chancellor’s decision not to scrap the top rate of tax should be welcomed because he “listened” and “acted swiftly”, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has said.

Kwasi Kwarteng announced on Monday morning that the UK Government would not go ahead with scrapping the 45% rate of income tax, describing it as a “distraction”.

His initial announcement of the measure – paired with a cut in the basic rate of tax to 19p in the pound – saw markets plunge, with the pound falling to its lowest level against the dollar in history.

The announcement also prompted interventions from the Bank of England and a statement from the International Monetary Fund.

Speaking in Dunfermline on Monday as the King and Queen Consort visited to bestow city status, Mr Jack said politicians are often criticised for not listening to concerns and the shift should be welcomed.

“We recognised for a number of quarters that it wasn’t universally welcomed,” he told the PA news agency.

“And he’s listened to that, he’s taken the decision to drop the plans for the 45% tax rate, but he’s stuck to all the other growth measures that he had in there, particularly helping businesses and people with their energy crisis, which is very important – so that’s what he’s done.

“And politicians are often criticised for not listening, so we should welcome the fact that he has listened and he has acted and he has acted swiftly.”

The Scottish Secretary also addressed the Cabinet not being told about the cut, saying ministers had been told of and discussed the “broad measures”.

Scotland’s First Minister hit out at the “utter ineptitude” of the UK Government after the U-turn.

UK gov u-turns on top tax rate abolition because it’s a ‘distraction’. Morally wrong and hugely costly for millions is a better description. Utter ineptitude.Perhaps those who slammed @scotgov for not immediately following suit should also be reflecting this morning… — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) October 3, 2022

Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “UK gov U-turns on top tax rate abolition because it’s a ‘distraction’.

“Morally wrong and hugely costly for millions is a better description. Utter ineptitude.

“Perhaps those who slammed @scotgov for not immediately following suit should also be reflecting this morning.”

Speaking to the BBC after the 45% tax reduction was scrapped, Scottish Tory chairman Craig Hoy backed the cut to the basic rate of tax – which will still go ahead – and called for reform of the Scottish equivalent of stamp duty.

Asked if the Scottish Government should go ahead with the cut to the top rate of tax regardless of Monday’s climbdown, Mr Hoy said that was “not an objective of the (UK) Government”.

Craig Hoy (Jane Barlow/PA)

“The question now for Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP is are they going to continue with a tax system in Scotland that is less competitive than the rest of the UK,” he said.

“They should be doing something on Land and Buildings Transaction Tax (LBTT) to make sure our housing market is as competitive as the rest of the UK.

“And they should be doing something on the (basic rate) of tax, because ultimately, 2.3 million Scots could benefit from a tax cut and that would lead to a huge boost in the economy.

“I look forward to Nicola Sturgeon explaining how she is going to put growth into the Scottish economy.”

Mr Hoy said he did not think the Chancellor was “finished”, adding that Prime Minister Liz Truss and Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross would still be in post by Christmas.