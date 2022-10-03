Notification Settings

In Pictures: Artist unveils house with distinctive doodle decor

UK News

Sam Cox, also known as Mr Doodle, has put his own imprint on the 12-room mansion in Tenterden, Kent.

An artist has given a new meaning to the words drawing room by unveiling a 12-room mansion covered in doodles.

Sam Cox, also known as Mr Doodle, relies on black and white patterns to provide the decor for his property in Tenterden in Kent.

The setting provides ideal camouflage although locating a toaster or plug socket might be problematic for a visitor unfamiliar with the property’s layout.

British artist Sam Cox, aka Mr Doodle, with his wife Alena, reveals the Doodle House, a 12-room mansion at Tenterden, in Kent (GAreth Fuller/PA)
A doorknob inside Mr Doodle’s house (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A view of the stairwell (Gareth Fuller/PA)
British artist Sam Cox takes a bath (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A view of flowers (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The monochrome design gives the property a unique look with a cartoonish feel.

Mr Cox was keen to blend in with his surroundings during a photo shoot with his wife Alena.

British artist Sam Cox has given the house a unique look (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A view of the kitchen (Gareth Fuller/PA)
British artist Sam Cox, aka Mr Doodle, with his wife Alena, reveals the Doodle House (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Even plug sockets have been customised (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The Doodle House is a mansion at Tenterden, in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
British artist Sam Cox, aka Mr Doodle, with his wife Alena (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The distinctive house viewed from a distance (Gareth Fuller/PA)
