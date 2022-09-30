Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Investigation launched after fatal stabbing in Haringey

UK NewsPublished:

Police have appealed for witnesses.

Police
Police

Police have launched an investigation after a fatal stabbing in north London.

Officers were called at about 5.30pm on Friday to a disturbance in the area of Tottenham High Road, Haringey.

Police and paramedics found a male, believed to be in his late teens, with stab injuries, the Metropolitan Police said.

Police
Police are investigating after a male was fatally stabbed in Haringey (Joe Giddens/PA)

He died a short time later.

The Met said inquiries are ongoing to ensure that the victim’s family have been informed and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

There have been no arrests.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call 101, ref 5327/30sep.

Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous is urged to contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News