What the papers say – September 29

UK NewsPublished:

The Thursday papers focus on emergency government bond-buying in response to the mini-Budget.

British newspapers
The fallout from the Prime Minister and Chancellor’s economic plans continues to dominate the mastheads.

The Bank of England launched an emergency government bond-buying programme to prevent borrowing costs from spiralling out of control and stave off a material risk to UK financial stability, says the Financial TimesThe Daily Telegraph, Daily Express and The Guardian.

The intervention is cast by The Sun in its headline as “squeaky fund time”, while reports public sector cuts will follow under “efficiency plans” to cut the deficit.

Liz Truss has gone “missing” since the mini-Budget announcement, according to The Independent, which along with a full-page photo of her asks its readers: “Have you seen this PM?”

The Daily Mirror describes Ms Truss as “clueless” and “blunder Truss” and Metro says ex-chancellor Rishi Sunak, who warned against the kind of measures recently unveiled, will skip the Tory party conference to give the PM “all the space she needs”.

The Daily Star reports the central bank “was forced to step in to save” Kwasi Kwarteng.

And one of Stephen Lawrence’s killers has had a smartphone found inside his body with an x-ray, according to the Dail Mail.

