Harry Dunn’s alleged killer appears in UK court three years after his death

Harry Dunn death

Harry Dunn’s alleged killer has appeared in a UK court to face a charge of causing his death by dangerous driving – ending his family’s three year wait for criminal proceedings to begin.

Anne Sacoolas made an appearance at Westminster Magistrates’ Court via video-link from the United States on Thursday as the 19-year-old’s extended family watched from the public gallery.

The 45-year-old is accused of causing the teenage motorcyclist’s death following a collision outside a US military base in Northamptonshire in August 2019.

Charlotte Charles (left) the mother of 19-year-old Harry Dunn, with stepfather Bruce Charles, arriving at court on Thursday (James Manning/PA)

Sacoolas had diplomatic immunity asserted on her behalf by the US government following the collision outside RAF Croughton, and was able to leave the UK 19 days after the incident.

At the six-minute hearing, the defendant spoke only to confirm her name and date of birth as she followed proceedings next to her lawyer, Amy Jeffress.

Harry’s parents Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, alongside Harry’s twin brother Niall, arrived wearing either a green tie or a green scarf in memory of the teenager.

The Dunn family told the PA news agency they would not be commenting on the case until the conclusion of criminal proceedings.