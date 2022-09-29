Face-to-face GP appointments at highest level since start of pandemic

GP surgery files

The proportion of people seeing their GP face-to-face has risen to its highest level since the start of the pandemic, new figures show.

Around two-thirds of appointments (66.1%) with family doctors in England were done in person in August, according to the latest data from NHS Digital.

This is just below the 66.2% carried out in March 2020, the month the country went into its first national lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The proportion of face-to-face appointments has been steadily rising since the start of 2022, up from 60.1% in January, but has still not returned to the pre-pandemic levels of around 80%.

The figures show 17.5 million out of 26.5 million appointments were carried out face-to-face, compared to 7.9 million (30.0%) over the phone.

This was also the lowest proportion of telephone appointments since March 2020, when it accounted for 27.6% of sessions.

The new data comes after shadow health secretary Wes Streeting pledged that patients would find it easier to see GPs under a Labour government.

Mr Streeting said he would seek to force GPs to provide face-to-face appointments to every patient that requests one, and make booking appointments simpler to end the 8am rush to win a slot.

He told the Labour Party conference in Liverpool: “Patients deserve better than a two-week wait to see a GP.

“I have higher standards for patients. When we were in government, Labour guaranteed appointments within two days.

“So Labour will give all patients the ability to book online, the opportunity to self-refer to specialist services where appropriate, and a wider range of choice so that we can choose whether we want to see someone face-to-face, or on the phone, or via a video link.

“The days of waiting on the phone at 8am to book an appointment with your GP will be over and we will bring back the family doctor.”

Health Secretary Therese Coffey last week set out plans for patients to see a GP within two weeks, and said people will be able to see how well their GP practice performs compared with others, potentially allowing them to join a different one.

But Ms Coffey said the new target was an “expectation” and GPs who fail to offer appointments to patients within two weeks will not face any sanctions.

The latest data on GP appointments shows 44.6% of patients got an appointment on the same day they booked it in August, while 84.6% got a session within two weeks.