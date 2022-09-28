Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Pair in court over murder of 15-year-old outside school gates

UK NewsPublished:

The judge remanded both teenagers to youth detention accommodation.

Khayri McLean death
Khayri McLean death

Two teenagers charged with murdering a boy outside his school gates have made their first appearance before a crown court.

Khayri McLean, 15, was stabbed near the entrance of North Huddersfield Trust School (NHTS) last Wednesday afternoon, and he died later in hospital.

Two youths, aged 15 and 16, appeared at Leeds Crown Court via a videolink for a 10-minute hearing.

Schoolboy stabbed to death
Khayri Mclean (Family handout)

They were sat together at a location in Wetherby, one wearing a prison-issue grey T-shirt, the other in a grey sweatshirt and both defendants wore masks for the hearing.

Family members were sat in the public gallery, with a number of reporters present sitting in the court’s jury benches.

Judge Tom Bayliss KC was told that neither defendant was in a position to enter pleas.

A provisional trial date was set for March 13, with a pre-trial hearing set for October 26.

Jonathan Sandiford KC, prosecuting, estimated the trial could take three weeks.

The court made orders preventing the media from identifying either defendant due to their age.

The judge remanded both teenagers to youth detention accommodation.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News