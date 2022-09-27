Virgin Atlantic joins global airline alliance

A Virgin Atlantic plane

Virgin Atlantic has announced it has joined global airline alliance SkyTeam.

The announcement means some members of Virgin Atlantic’s frequent flyer scheme will have access to more than 750 airport lounges around the world.

Other benefits for passengers include extra baggage allowances and reward points when flying with other SkyTeam airlines such as Aeromexico, China Airlines and Vietnam Airlines.

Virgin Atlantic is the first UK-based airline to join the alliance.

Its joint venture partners Air France, Delta Air Lines and KLM are also members.

Speaking at a press conference in central London, chief executive Shai Weiss said: “The pandemic has taught us the strength of partnerships is profound.”

He went on: “At Virgin Atlantic we strive to create thoughtful experiences that feel different for our customers, and SkyTeam shares that customer-first ethos.

“2022 marks the year Virgin Atlantic gets back to its best for our customers and people, and joining SkyTeam is an important milestone.

“Our membership will allow us to enhance established relationships with our valued partners at Delta and Air France-KLM, as well as opening up opportunities to collaborate with new airlines.