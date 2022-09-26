National strike ballot of tens of thousands of civil servants launched

PCS flag

A national strike ballot of tens of thousands of civil servants has been launched in the latest outbreak of industrial unrest sweeping the country.

More than 200,000 members of the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) will vote in the coming weeks on whether to strike over pay, jobs and conditions.

General secretary Mark Serwotka said civil servants were facing job losses, pay cuts and increased pension contributions, leaving the union with no choice but to ballot for action.

If there is a strike it will disrupt vital services such as benefit payments, border security, courts and the environment, he said.

The union is calling for a 10% pay rise, a minimum wage of £15 an hour and no job cuts.