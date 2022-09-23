Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

What the papers say – September 23

UK NewsPublished:

Economics is the focus of Friday’s papers.

British newspapers
British newspapers

The mastheads are occupied with a recession warning from the Bank of England to the Chancellor as he announces a mini-budget to help with inflationary pressures.

The warning and mini-budget is front page of The Guardian, The Daily Telegraph and The Times.

The Independent leads on the Chancellor’s plans to remove environmental planning rules in a “bid for growth” while the Daily Express says his “big tax cuts” herald a “new era” and the Daily Mail reports they are the biggest for 30 years.

The latest interest rate increase is front page of the Financial Times, with the i leading on the mortgage hike for homeowners.

Elsewhere, Metro and The Sun report on the release of five Britons who were held in captivity in the war in Ukraine.

The Daily Star says Russian men are fleeing President Vladimir Putin’s war mobilisation.

And the Daily Mirror reports on the stabbing death of a 15-year-old in Huddersfield.

UK News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News