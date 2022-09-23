What the papers say – September 23

British newspapers

The mastheads are occupied with a recession warning from the Bank of England to the Chancellor as he announces a mini-budget to help with inflationary pressures.

The warning and mini-budget is front page of The Guardian, The Daily Telegraph and The Times.

Guardian front page, Friday 23 September 2022: Economy in recession, says Bank as Kwarteng unveils mini-budget pic.twitter.com/zkhZgzceDC — The Guardian (@guardian) September 22, 2022

?️ The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Chancellor warns Bank to get grip on inflation'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/LOEEIsStR1 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 22, 2022

Times: Tax cut bonanza in bid to stop the economic rot #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/AIWBekyyO7 — George Mann ?⚒️? (@sgfmann) September 22, 2022

The Independent leads on the Chancellor’s plans to remove environmental planning rules in a “bid for growth” while the Daily Express says his “big tax cuts” herald a “new era” and the Daily Mail reports they are the biggest for 30 years.

Friday's front page: Go for growth! Big tax cuts to herald new era #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/nOO8hxczLX pic.twitter.com/CuSisH9n05 — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) September 22, 2022

The latest interest rate increase is front page of the Financial Times, with the i leading on the mortgage hike for homeowners.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Friday 23 September https://t.co/4APs4uGSe1 pic.twitter.com/6OlNBmQ3oe — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) September 22, 2022

Friday's front page: Millions face mortgage hike as UK heads into recession#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/aWhwZ9CgcO — i newspaper (@theipaper) September 22, 2022

Elsewhere, Metro and The Sun report on the release of five Britons who were held in captivity in the war in Ukraine.

Tomorrow's Paper Today ? BACK FROM DEATH ROW ? Brits freed in Ukraine P.O.W swap speak of their relief. #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/FMDBzgui5T — Metro (@MetroUK) September 22, 2022

On tomorrow's front page: Brit POWs freed by Russia welcomed onto luxury private jet by Roman Abramovichhttps://t.co/5lzJrtcc2u pic.twitter.com/JGD6TujYJ7 — The Sun (@TheSun) September 22, 2022

The Daily Star says Russian men are fleeing President Vladimir Putin’s war mobilisation.