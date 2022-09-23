ScotRail workers to strike over pay

A ScotRail train

A leading rail union has announced a strike in Scotland amid worsening disputes in the industry.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at ScotRail will walk out on October 10 in a dispute over pay.

The union said its members had been offered a 5% pay rise, describing it as a real terms wage cut because of the soaring rate of inflation.

Rail unions are staging a series of strikes in early October over pay, jobs and conditions which will cripple services across the UK.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “ScotRail knows this offer is not good enough and needs to take into account the escalating cost-of-living crisis.

“Our members refuse to be made poorer and will exercise their industrial strength to let ScotRail know that they will not rest until they are paid what they deserve.”

Phil Campbell, ScotRail’s head of customer operations, said: “ScotRail has today been notified by the RMT that its members will hold ScotRail strike action on Monday October 10.

“This will have significant consequences for the service we are able to offer our customers.