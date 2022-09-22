Winner crowned during 2022 Celebrity MasterChef final

Celebrity MasterChef finalists Danny Jones, Lisa Snowdon and Melanie Blatt

Lisa Snowdon has said she is on “cloud nine” after being crowned the winner of Celebrity MasterChef.

The TV presenter, 50, triumphed after six weeks of challenges culminating in a three-course meal to impress judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

Thursday’s episode saw her go head to head with fellow finalists McFly singer Danny Jones and All Saints star Melanie Blatt.

Lisa Snowdon with the Celebrity MasterChef trophy (BBC/PA)

After being announced as the winner, Snowdon said: “I’m honestly so blown away. It’s such a life-changing experience.

“I feel like this isn’t real. I just can’t believe it. I couldn’t have wanted to win something that meant more to me than this.

“I can’t wait to tell my mum, my dad and my nephew. I am on cloud nine. I love it.. I love it!”

Her winning menu featured a starter of poached rhubarb and pan-fried mackerel with a fennel slaw and thyme oil, while her main course was pan-fried duck breast on a sunflower seed puree with pickled, sauteed and fried mushrooms and cavolo nero.

To finish, she served chocolate tart with a cigar filled with creme fraiche and sour cherries.

Torode said: “Lisa throughout this competition has taken the everyday and elevated it into something special.

“This final she dared to do something that was going to be a gamble, and the gamble paid off. Her food is fantastic.”

Wallace added: “Faint heart never lifts a MasterChef title and that is why Lisa is our Celebrity MasterChef champion.”

The final came after the celebrities travelled to Alexandra Palace in north London, the home of the BBC’s first regular public television service, to cater for an event marking the centenary of the broadcaster.

Then back in the MasterChef kitchen they had to create a dish inspired by their childhood, before finally facing the chef’s table hosted by Italian Michelin-starred chef Giorgio Locatelli.

This year’s cohort of famous names included former boxing champion Chris Eubank, TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher, former professional footballer Jimmy Bullard and actor Ryan Thomas.