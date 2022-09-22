Notification Settings

UK ‘in recession’ as Bank of England hikes interest rates to highest since 2008

UK NewsPublished:

Bank bosses predicted a 0.1% fall in GDP for the current quarter, meaning the economy is in a technical recession.

Rising interest rates

The Bank of England has announced it will hike interest rates to their highest in more than 13 years and indicated it believes the economy is already in recession.

The central bank had previously projected the economy would grow in the current financial quarter but said it now believes Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will fall 0.1%.

It comes after a reported 0.2% fall in GDP in the second quarter and would mean the economy is currently in recession.

A technical recession is when the economy shrinks for two quarters in a row.

Bank of England stability report
Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey (Yui Mok/PA)

The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to raise rates to 2.25% – their highest since November 2008 – from 1.75%, in an effort to grapple big increases in the cost of living.

In committee minutes, it said the “tight labour with wage growth and domestic inflation” above targets called for a “forceful response”.

The decision to lift rates is a bid to keep inflation under control. It is the best tool that the Bank of England has to steer inflation – currently at 9.9% – back to its 2% target.

In the September meeting, the MPC also said inflation is now not due to soar as high as previously expected after Government announced plans to freeze energy prices for households earlier this month.

Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation is now set to peak at “just under 11%” in October. This would mark the highest inflation the UK has witnessed since January 1982.

