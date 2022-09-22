Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Mother appears in court charged with murder of her two children

UK NewsPublished:

Lynn Egar is charged with murdering five-year-old Thelma and two-year-old Michael (Mikey) Dennany on a rural road in Multyfarnham on September 9.

Mourners gather behind the hearse carrying the coffin bearing the remains of Mikey and Thelma Dennany in Longford, following their funeral Mass
Mourners gather behind the hearse carrying the coffin bearing the remains of Mikey and Thelma Dennany in Longford, following their funeral Mass

A mother has appeared in court charged with the murder of her two children in Co Westmeath.

Lynn Egar, 48, with an address at Winetown, Rathowen, in Co Westmeath, was charged with two counts of murder during a special sitting of Mullingar District Court.

She is charged with murdering five-year-old Thelma and two-year-old Michael (Mikey) Dennany on a rural road at Lackan, Multyfarnham, on September 9.

Detective Sergeant David Donnelly told the court that Egar was charged with two counts of murder shortly before 8pm on Thursday.

Floral tributes are left by the hearse as the funeral Mass for Mikey and Thelma Dennany takes place in Longford
Floral tributes by the hearse as the funeral Mass for Mikey and Thelma Dennany took place in Longford (Brian Lawless/PA)

Det Sgt Donnelly said that she made no reply after she was charged.

Dressed in a purple zipped hooded top and dark trousers, Egar sat with her head bowed during the five-minute court appearance and did not address the court.

Solicitor Damien Coffey made an application for legal aid and handed a statement of her means in to court.

District Judge Bernadette Owens granted the application for legal aid.

Judge Owens said that any application for bail is a matter for the High Court.

Egar was remanded to the Dochas Centre, the women’s section at Mountjoy Prison in Dublin, and will appear before Athlone District Court next Wednesday via video link.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News