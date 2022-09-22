Lidl increases pay rates for all store and warehouse workers

Lidl

Supermarket chain Lidl has announced plans to increase hourly pay rates for all its store and warehouse workers next week under a £39.5 million investment.

From 1 October Lidl will increase entry-level rates from £10.10 to £10.90 an hour outside London and from £11.30 to £11.95 an hour within the M25.

Lidl said more than 23,500 employees across the country will get a pay rise, with a full-time worker earning around £2,000 more a year.

The raise represents an increase of between 10% and 14.5% since this time last year and means that 40% of hourly paid staff will be earning £12 an hour as a result of their length of service, said Lidl.

A nightshift premium will increase from £2 an hour to £3.

This is the second increase to pay rates that Lidl has introduced this year.

Chief executive Ryan McDonnell said; “We have introduced these rate increases to reflect the key role and tireless efforts of our incredible colleagues working in our 935 stores and 13 warehouses.

“The role that we as a discounter play in giving households access to good, affordable food cannot be underestimated, now more than ever.