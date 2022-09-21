What the papers say – September 21

British newspapers

Possible stamp duty changes and the King’s plans for working royals are splashed across the front pages.

Liz Truss’s tax plans are front page of The Times, the Daily Mail, the i and the Financial Times.

THE TIMES: ⁦@trussliz⁩ to cut stamp duty in push for prosperity #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/FpHrUrjrJS — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) September 20, 2022

Wednesday's front page: Mortgage rate shock as Truss cuts UK taxes#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/2mTodvZSxG — i newspaper (@theipaper) September 20, 2022

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 21 September https://t.co/uvBeadq3Qk pic.twitter.com/S0KIB2Ksom — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) September 20, 2022

The Guardian and The Independent report US President Joe Biden has clashed with the Prime Minister over the cuts.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 21 September 2022: Biden rejects PM's embrace of Reaganite tax policies pic.twitter.com/z3qgSVTHl5 — The Guardian (@guardian) September 20, 2022

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Truss and Biden clash over tax cuts for the rich #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/rq1Y4NydcZ — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) September 20, 2022

Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph leads on Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s plans to “declare occupied land part of Russia”.

? The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Putin set to declare occupied land part of Russia'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/UzjcrkBdcM — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 20, 2022

The Daily Express and the Daily Mirror report the King wants a quiet coronation ceremony and a “slimmed down” working monarchy.

Wednesday's Front Page: Thoroughly Modern Monarchy ? ?Charles promises 'slimmed down' coronation amid cost of living crisis?It will be inclusive and reflect the whole country and commonwealth#TomorrowsPaperToday pic.twitter.com/NzjIbYLJQ8 — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) September 20, 2022

And The Sun and the Daily Star write of backlash against Holly Willloughby and Phillip Schofield for apparently “queue jumping” to see the Queen’s coffin.