Third day of train disruption as engineers tackle damage to overhead wires

Departure boards at King's Cross station

London rail services are being disrupted by damage to overhead electric wires for the third consecutive day.

Problems at Stevenage and Hayes & Harlington caused delays to trains to and from King’s Cross, Paddington and Moorgate on Wednesday morning, National Rail Enquiries said.

Passengers were warned that Great Northern and Thameslink services through Stevenage will remain disrupted – including cancellations and 50-minute delays – for the rest of the day.

⚠️Disruption to Great Northern and Thameslink services through #Stevenage expected until the end of the day — National Rail (@nationalrailenq) September 21, 2022

The severe damage to wires in Stevenage happened shortly before 5pm on Tuesday night.

It initially also affected long-distance LNER trains serving locations on the East Coast Main Line.

Engineers worked overnight to fix nearly two miles of damaged wires at Hayes & Harlington, which ruined the journeys of thousands of mourners travelling to Paddington for the Queen’s funeral on Monday morning.

????‍♀️ Our engineers worked overnight to fix damaged overhead wires between Reading and Paddington. ⚠️ However, a separate issue means some delays are continuing this morning. ? Three of the four lines are open. ?? We’re sorry for the delays and please check before you travel. — Network Rail Western (@networkrailwest) September 21, 2022

The cause of the problem is being investigated.

The PA news agency understands that several trains became entangled in the wires.