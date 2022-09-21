Bus drivers to strike in dispute over pay

Arriva agrees 1.6bn takeover

Hundreds of bus drivers are to go on strike in a dispute over pay.

Members of Unite employed by Arriva in Kent will walk out on September 30.

The union said it was seeking a pay rise in line with the RPI rate of inflation – currently 12.3% – adding that workers’ pay had been eroded in real terms for years.

The drivers took industrial action earlier this month but called off stoppages due on September 16 and 20 as a mark of respect to the Queen.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Arriva and its German parent company are fully able to provide the workers with a fair pay rise but have chosen not to do so.

“Unite is solely focused on defending the jobs, pay and conditions of its members. Our members working for Arriva in Kent will receive the union’s total support.”

Unite regional officer Janet Nobbs said: “Fresh bus strikes will inevitably cause further turmoil for passengers throughout Kent but this dispute is entirely of Arriva’s own making.”

An Arriva spokesperson said: “We are extremely disappointed for all our customers to confirm that industrial action will take place across the region on Friday September 30.

“Arriva remains committed to resolving the industrial action and continues to encourage Unite to ballot on our latest pay offer.