What the papers say – September 20

British newspapers

The front pages capture The Queen’s final journey, as the royal family begins another week of mourning.

The Sun, Metro and The Times all have front and back page spreads with images from the service.

Tomorrow's Sun: We sent her victorious pic.twitter.com/xaAaG5i3UT — The Sun (@TheSun) September 19, 2022

The i calls the “end of the Elizabethan age” while the Daily Express says: “God rest our Queen.”

The front page of Tuesday's special edition: The end of the Elizabethan age#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/luIcCadmVQ — i newspaper (@theipaper) September 19, 2022

The Daily Star says Her Majesty has been reunited with her late husband, while photographs of her coffin adorn The Independent, The Guardian, The Daily Telegraph and Financial Times.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'An outpouring of love'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/D32hyw3OkS — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 19, 2022

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Tuesday 20 September https://t.co/YtAGNRxwFO pic.twitter.com/JPxv0EjfVm — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) September 19, 2022