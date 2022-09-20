Stephen Graham to star in TV drama chronicling foiled terror plot to kill MP

Stephen Graham as Matthew Collins in the ITV drama The Walk In

The true story behind a neo-Nazi plot to kill a British MP has been turned into a television drama starring Stephen Graham.

The Walk In, which launches on ITV on October 3, chronicles the murderous plan and how it was foiled by antifascism campaign group Hope not hate (Hnh).

The show was announced on Tuesday – the same day the terror target, Rosie Cooper, said she was standing down as MP for West Lancashire.

Ms Cooper alluded to the impact of the incident in her statement in which she said: “The events I have faced over the last few years are well documented and undoubtedly have taken their toll.”

Labour MP Rosie Cooper (PA)

The ITV drama centres on informant Robbie Mullen, his handler at Hnh, Matthew Collins – played by Graham – and how the organisation infiltrated banned far-right terror group National Action (NA) and prevented the attack in 2017.

Mr Mullen, a former member of NA, spent a prolonged time undercover as a mole for Hnh.

His information about the plot and the activities of NA was passed on to the police and resulted in a high-profile trial at the Old Bailey.

Jack Renshaw, now aged 27, from Skelmersdale, Lancashire, is currently serving a life sentence for preparing acts of terrorism.

The plot to kill Ms Cooper came just a year after the terrorist murder of fellow Labour MP Jo Cox.

Since NA was proscribed as a terrorist group for glorifying Ms Cox’s killing, 19 extremists have been successfully prosecuted for being members.

Nick Lowles, Hnh chief executive, said: “At Hope not hate our aim is to continually challenge extremist and far right-wing activity within the UK.

“Our role in foiling an active plot to kill a serving politician is something that we are extremely proud of as an organisation.

“The fact that this story is going to be highlighted and told to the public through ITV’s upcoming series will further bolster Hope not hate’s work to scupper these groups, increasing awareness, and will continue to aid us to support at-risk communities and at-risk individuals.”

Mr Collins, who is head of intelligence, said: “Our work at Hope not hate is tireless, risky and often stays out of the public eye for very good reason.

“It’s a huge undertaking to run sources in the far-right, which in this case led to preventing a murder. We continue to gather information and intelligence to counter active threats and planned activities by the far right.

“Here at Hope not hate we really hope that The Walk In will give the public an insight into how real these threats are.”