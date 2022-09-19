Notification Settings

Dozens of firefighters stop supermarket fire spreading to school

Published:

Investigations are being carried out to determine the cause of the fire in Birmingham.

Firefighter
Firefighter

More than 70 firefighters are fighting a blaze at a supermarket in Birmingham and have prevented it spreading to a neighbouring school.

The fire at the Zeenat Supermarket in Alum Rock Road, Saltley, is active and has spread to flats above the store.

West Midlands Fire Service said Thornton Primary School had been kept safe.

Seventy-nine firefighters were at the scene during the height of the incident, with 12 fire engines and five brigade response vehicles.

There are multiple road closures including St Agatha’s Road, Alum Rock railway bridge, Woodhall Road, Bankdale Road, Thornton Road, Washwood Heath Road, Chetwyn Road, Alum Rock Road and Beanie Lane.

Investigations are being carried out to determine the cause of the fire.

There have been no reported injuries.

