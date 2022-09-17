Sun expected to shine on queue to attend Queen’s lying in state

Queue to attend lying in state

The sun is expected to shine on those waiting in the queue to attend the Queen’s lying in state, with a dry day forecast.

Those waiting overnight in the line for Westminster Hall should wrap up, with the Met Office predicting minimum temperatures of just 4C.

But after a cold start, Saturday should see long, sunny spells with maximum temperatures of 17C, according to forecasters.

If you are planning to attend Her Majesty The Queen's Lying-in-State or State Funeral in London please be prepared for the weather, particularly the cool evenings. Read the guidance: https://t.co/OoRqBfvQCd Weather forecasts at: https://t.co/F9hTjLCouD pic.twitter.com/4Yemv62oGa — Met Office (@metoffice) September 16, 2022

Mourners can leave their umbrellas at home as the weather is predicted to stay dry for the weekend.

Tens of thousands of people have waited in line to see the monarch’s coffin and on Friday morning the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) paused entry to the queue as it reached capacity at almost five miles long.

At that time, the official estimate for queueing time was 14 hours.

The Government has warned people to dress for all weather, and for them to come equipped with food and drink to consume while they wait.

People have been queuing day and night to walk past the Queen’s coffin (PA)

The coffin will remain in the hall for the public to view until 6.30am on Monday, ahead of the state funeral in Westminster Abbey.

On Saturday, the Queen’s eight grandchildren are expected to mount a vigil around the coffin.