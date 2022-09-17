Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

King thanks emergency service staff for work ahead of funeral

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

Charles met Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley.

The King arrives for a visit to the Metropolitan Police Service special operations room at Lambeth HQ to thank emergency service workers for their efforts after the death of his mother (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)
The King arrives for a visit to the Metropolitan Police Service special operations room at Lambeth HQ to thank emergency service workers for their efforts after the death of his mother (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

The King has thanked emergency service staff for their work during the mourning period and ahead of the Queen’s funeral on Monday.

Charles met London’s Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley and was briefed by Deputy Assistant Commissioner Jane Connors and Commander Karen Findlay, who are leading police operations around London ahead of and during the funeral of the Queen.

The Prince of Wales also visited the Metropolitan Police Service Special Operations Room, while Home Secretary Suella Braverman and mayor of London Sadiq Khan were present.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The King speaks with Dame Lynne Owens, the Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

During the visit on Saturday in Lambeth, south London, he also met police staff, who he thanked for their planning and delivery of policing in the days leading up to his mother’s funeral, as well as workers at London Ambulance Service, London Fire Brigade, Transport for London and the Army.

The funeral is expected to be “the largest international event that the UK has hosted in decades, possibly ever”, according to sources.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News