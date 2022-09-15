Speaker says Commons recess should be cut short following political pause

Sir Lindsay Hoyle

The Speaker of the House of Commons has said the forthcoming recess period should be cut short to push on with business following a pause in politics in the wake of the Queen’s death.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle said it is his “expectation” and “hope” that the conference break will be slimmed down – but he does not want to “hold anybody to ransom”, as nothing has been decided yet.

Business in both Houses of Parliament was halted following the news of the Queen’s death last Thursday, with political action put on ice until an unspecified date after the late monarch’s funeral on Monday.

This will leave very limited time – if any – for Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s “fiscal event” to combat the energy crisis before the Commons is set to rise again on September 22 for the recess.

Prime Minister Liz Truss is also expected to fly to New York for the United Nations General Assembly following the funeral, further chipping away at the window of opportunity.

Sir Lindsay said he is expecting the House to sit next week and for the recess period to be cut short.

He told Times Radio: “What I would say to you is we expect… and I will want to start swearing MPs in as quickly as possible. I’d like to think that will take place next week.

“So the House will – I’m expecting, it’s not been laid down, so I’m being cautious on what I say – but I would certainly expect the House to be sitting next week.

“I believe, and I do say believe because I don’t set the agenda, that’s why I’m very cautious and very careful to say I wouldn’t expect those three weeks to be taken. I would expect the House to come back.”

He said he would “certainly expect” a debate on the energy crisis before the party conferences.

“I do believe that they could well be cut short – and I don’t want to hold anybody to ransom by saying I may have misled people – but that will be my personal expectation… and hope, may I add,” he said.

Today Members of both Houses of Parliament met to attend a ceremony to mark the commencement of the Lying-in-State of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Hall. pic.twitter.com/B2SpaeI8bb — Sir Lindsay Hoyle (@CommonsSpeaker) September 14, 2022

It comes as Downing Street is actively looking to curb the time Members will spend away from the Commons over the coming weeks.

Ministers may ask MPs to sit a day longer than planned before breaking for recess as Mr Kwarteng prepares to set out his mini-budget to help provide households and businesses with support.

They would then be asked to return more swiftly after the party conferences, for which they take an annual break from Westminster.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said on Wednesday: “We are looking at changing the recess dates.”

One option for the Government is to ask the Commons to sit until the end of September 23, before breaking in time for the Labour Party conference in Liverpool that weekend.

MPs are currently scheduled to return on October 17, but with the Conservative Party conference finishing on October 5 and the SNP’s on October 10, there is scope for them to hurry back sooner.