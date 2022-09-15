Almost 300 given medical assistance around route of queue to see the Queen

If you are planning to queue for Her Majesty The Queen’s Lying-in-State, make sure you come prepared and know what to bring.

Read the guidance to plan your visit and follow @DCMS for further updates: https://t.co/w9bQ4MSRi9

You can use @what3words to track the end of the queue.

— London Ambulance Service ? (@Ldn_Ambulance) September 15, 2022