Strictly Come Dancing launch show moved in wake of the Queen’s death

Strictly Come Dancing 2021

Strictly Come Dancing will move from its original launch date amid schedule changes in the wake of the Queen’s death, the BBC has announced.

The new series of the dance competition was due to return to screens on September 17, days before the late monarch’s state funeral on September 19.

The launch show will now air on September 23 followed by the first live show on September 24, the broadcaster has said.

(Robin Lee-Perrella/BBC/PA)

The schedule shift is one of many made in the days following the death of the Queen, with broadcasters including ITV announcing different programming.