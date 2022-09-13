In Pictures: Charles greeted by cheering crowds as he visits Northern Ireland

Charles and Camilla view floral tributes left outside Hillsborough Castle

King Charles III and his Queen Consort were greeted by cheering crowds when they arrived at Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland.

Charles and Camilla left Edinburgh by jet for George Best Belfast City Airport after the new monarch and his siblings staged a vigil around their mother’s coffin on Monday evening.

King Charles III waves to onlookers as he arrives at Belfast City Airport (Liam McBurney/)

Charles and Camilla flew to Belfast City Airport from Scotland (Liam McBurney/PA)

Members of the public gather outside Hillsborough Castle (Michael Cooper/PA)

The King and his wife are touring the four home nations.

Charles meets wellwishers at Hillsborough Castle (Niall Carson/PA)

Charles and Camilla speak to people in the crowd (Niall Carson/PA)

Charles and Camilla look at floral tributes at Hillsborough Castle (Michael Cooper/PA)

Charles and Camilla travelled to Hillsborough Castle in Co Down, the royal residence in Northern Ireland.

Among the floral tributes was a picture of the Queen (Michael Cooper/PA)

The floral tributes outside Hillsborough Castle (Michael Cooper/PA)

The couple went on a walkabout when they first arrived at the castle, shaking hands with some of the flag-waving people.

Charles and Camilla at Hillsborough Castle (Michael Cooper/PA)

Charles meets Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill (Niall Carson/PA)

The King with DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson (Niall Carson/PA)