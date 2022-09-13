Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

In Pictures: Charles greeted by cheering crowds as he visits Northern Ireland

UK NewsPublished:

The King and his wife are touring the four home nations.

Charles and Camilla view floral tributes left outside Hillsborough Castle
Charles and Camilla view floral tributes left outside Hillsborough Castle

King Charles III and his Queen Consort were greeted by cheering crowds when they arrived at Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland.

Charles and Camilla left Edinburgh by jet for George Best Belfast City Airport after the new monarch and his siblings staged a vigil around their mother’s coffin on Monday evening.

King Charles III waves to onlookers as he arrives at Belfast City Airport
King Charles III waves to onlookers as he arrives at Belfast City Airport (Liam McBurney/)
Charles and Camilla at Belfast City Airport
Charles and Camilla flew to Belfast City Airport from Scotland (Liam McBurney/PA)
Members of the public gather outside Hillsborough Castle
Members of the public gather outside Hillsborough Castle (Michael Cooper/PA)

The King and his wife are touring the four home nations.

Charles meets wellwishers at Hillsborough Castle
Charles meets wellwishers at Hillsborough Castle (Niall Carson/PA)
Charles and Camilla speak to people in the crowd
Charles and Camilla speak to people in the crowd (Niall Carson/PA)
Charles and Camilla look at floral tributes at Hillsborough Castle
Charles and Camilla look at floral tributes at Hillsborough Castle (Michael Cooper/PA)

Charles and Camilla travelled to Hillsborough Castle in Co Down, the royal residence in Northern Ireland.

Among the floral tributes was a picture of the Queen
Among the floral tributes was a picture of the Queen (Michael Cooper/PA)
The floral tributes outside Hillsborough Castle
The floral tributes outside Hillsborough Castle (Michael Cooper/PA)

The couple went on a walkabout when they first arrived at the castle, shaking hands with some of the flag-waving people.

Charles and Camilla at Hillsborough Castle
Charles and Camilla at Hillsborough Castle (Michael Cooper/PA)
Charles meets Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill
Charles meets Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill (Niall Carson/PA)
The King with DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson
The King with DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson (Niall Carson/PA)
King Charles, with the Queen Consort, speaking after receiving a message of condolence from Alex Maskey, the Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly
King Charles, with the Queen Consort, speaking after receiving a message of condolence from Alex Maskey, the Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly (Niall Carson/PA)
UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News