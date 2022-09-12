Service of thanksgiving set to be held at Edinburgh’s St Giles’ Cathedral

The hearse carrying the coffin of the Queen passes St Giles Cathedral

The cathedral at the heart of Edinburgh’s historic Royal Mile will become the centre of tributes to the late Queen later on Monday.

The service at St Giles’ Cathedral, led by Reverend Calum MacLeod, is set to celebrate the life of the Queen and her connection to Scotland, and will be attended by the King and the Queen Consort.

The Queen’s coffin will be taken from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to the High Street cathedral where her family, and a congregation drawn from all areas of Scottish society, will attend the service of thanksgiving.

The hearse carrying the coffin of the Queen, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, passes down the Royal Mile (Jane Barlow/PA)

The King will lead some of the royals – expected to be the Duke of York, Earl of Wessex and the Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence – on foot while the Queen Consort and other members of the monarchy follow in cars.

Mourners are expected to hear a reading of Ecclesiastes from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, as well as words from Nigerian student Samuel Nwokoro, the Right Reverend Dr Iain Greenshields, the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, and others.

As mourners enter the church, they will arrive to music sung by the Choir of St Giles’ Cathedral, conducted by the Master of the Music Michael Harris.

The organ will be played by Jordan English, assistant organist of St Giles’ Cathedral.

The service will end with the national anthem before the royal party leaves.