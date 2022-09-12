Australian PM facing backlash for ‘short-notice’ bank holiday for Queen’s death

In this image taken from video, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addresses the nation on the news of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II in Canberra, Australia on Friday, Sept 9, 2022

The Australian Prime Minister has faced backlash from the business and health care sector following the announcement of a one-off bank holiday to mark a national day of mourning for the late Queen.

Anthony Albanese announced on Sunday that Australia will observe a bank holiday on September 22 following the monarch’s funeral on September 19.

The news quickly drew criticism from healthcare professionals who say the short-notice nature of the bank holiday will cause huge disruption to their sector where consultations and operations are arranged weeks and sometimes months in advance.

The Australia Medical Association president Steve Robson tweeted: “Operations and lots of patient consultations booked that day, at a time when access is difficult. Thanks for dropping this at short notice.”

He added: “It’s very difficult to staff hospitals and practices at the best of times now. An unanticipated public holiday will make it very difficult to staff hospitals and clinics.”

Head and neck surgeon Eric Levi also expressed frustration with the short notice of the bank holiday, saying he had eight patients booked in for surgery on September 22.

“We have 60 plus patients booked in our cancer clinic in the morning,” he posted to Twitter.

“I have 8 patients booked for theatre. Every single patient has waited weeks to months for their medical care. Every clinic and operating lists overbooked till December. What do we do for them?”

Dr Levi added: “For those who say ‘stay open’, remember that we need nurses, allied health, clerks, technicians, etc to run a clinic or operating list.

“If schools and childcare are closed, a lot of the health care workers can’t turn up to work and health care won’t run.

“Imagine if your chemotherapy was meant to be delivered that day and now there are not enough doctors and nurses in the clinic as they have to be home with their kids because schools and childcare is closed.”

Australian retail and business groups joined medical professionals in raising concerns about disruptions caused by the unplanned bank holiday.

The Australian Retailers Association (ARA) said it respected the decision of the federal government to “honour the passing of Queen Elizabeth II with a one-off public holiday”, but the unplanned nature of the bank holiday would create disruption for many businesses and impact them financially

In a statement on Monday the ARA chief executive, Paul Zahra, said: “This event will create some complications for businesses with store closures and staff scheduling challenges, with many rosters set up weeks in advance.

“There will also be a small but unexpected loss of trade, and additional staffing costs, which may impact cashflows for small businesses.”

The managing director of Market Economics, Stephen Koukoulas, meanwhile, said that according to his “quick calculations”, the short-notice bank holiday would cost the Australian economy 1.5bn dollars (£882m).

On Sunday, King Charles III was officially proclaimed as Australia’s new head of state with ceremonies taking place at Government House and Parliament House in Canberra.

Memorial events have been held in recent days throughout Australia, which the Queen visited 16 times during her 70 years on the throne, with floral tributes springing up outside government buildings in Sydney and Canberra.

The sails of the Sydney Opera House, which Her Majesty helped open in 1973, were lit up with the Queen’s image on Friday and Saturday as the world continued to mourn.

Most of the events are being coordinated by federal authorities in the Australian Capital Territory.

Federal parliament, which had been due to return next week, has also been suspended and will now reconvene on Friday 23 September to move a condolence motion, Mr Albanese announced on Monday.

Flags at Parliament House in Canberra were flown at half mast as a show of respect on Friday as the Australian Defence Force led a 96-gun salute at dusk, followed by an address to the nation by Mr Hurley that began at about 7pm (10am BST).

At the nearby Australian War Memorial, which the Queen visited during the first visit by a reigning monarch in 1954, “Queen Elizabeth II” was projected on to the Hall of Memory on Friday night.

Condolence books have been made available at Parliament House and Government House in Canberra.