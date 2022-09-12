Appeal for information on bikes used in shooting of Sam Rimmer in Liverpool

Sam Rimmer

Detectives investigating the murder of a 22-year-old man in Liverpool are appealing for information from anyone who saw electric bikes travelling at high speed after the shooting.

Sam Rimmer was killed in Dingle on August 16, when shots were fired at his group of friends by people on electric bikes.

His death was the first of three fatal shootings to happen in Liverpool in the space of a week, with council worker Ashley Dale, 28, and nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel killed in later incidents.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve McGrath said the suspects in Mr Rimmer’s shooting had been traced from the scene in Lavrock Bank at 11.36pm to Hunts Cross Avenue, near the junction of Whitney Place, Woolton, where they were last seen at 12.04am.

He said: “These locations and our ongoing work in identifying a route between the two could be hugely important to this murder investigation.

“At that time of night, the riding of two electric bikes at high speed in these areas will have been unusual.

“It might be that people who live nearby, or were passing on the night, heard or saw but don’t realise the importance of these bikes.

“I’d ask anyone who was in the areas described between around 11.30pm and shortly after midnight, or saw the bikes later on, to check any CCTV, dashcam, doorbell or other footage and let us know of any sightings or other information as to the movements and riders.

“Further to enquiries around the bikes, warrants and other activity continue in the Dingle and surrounding areas, and I’d continue to ask that anyone with information on the murder of Sam comes forward directly or anonymously.

“Don’t assume we already have the detail you hold, or guess how significant it might be. We will assess this, and do all we can to bring these offenders to justice.”